We didn’t collect $10m bribe to pass PIB – Senate President

By Egena Sunday Ode

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Monday described as funny and serious, allegations that the National Assembly collected $10 million bribe to pass the Petroleum Industry (PIB).

The bill which prescribed three percent of oil upstream revenues for the host communities is now an Act of the National Assembly as it was assented to last week by President Muhammadu Buhari.

An online publication had reported at the weekend that $10 million was paid in cash to members of the National Assembly through the Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila accelerate passage of the bill despite widespread opposition to a clause that granted only three percent of upstream oil companies’ operating income to host communities.

The online news platform further alleged that the payment of the monies was facilitated by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

But speaking to newsmen after meeting with President Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, Lawan dismissed the allegation, saying that while the executive and the legislature are working assiduously to promote freedom of speech, he took exception to unwarranted and unprovable false and fake information being fed to the Nigerian public.