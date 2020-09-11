We cannot reopen schools now -Delta Govt

Share This





















From: Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta Government said it will not reopen schools until it was sure that all safety measure are in place to check spread of Cononavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in all schools across the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, stated this while briefing newsmen on certain decision by government to relax some of the rules to enable the businesses run and to save the state economy from total collapse due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The commissioner noted that the safety of the pupils and students were most important to the government rather than rush to reopen schools.

According to him, the state government is not in a hurry to reopen schools as it is more interested in the health and well-being of the pupil and students.

“We are interested in reopening our schools but will first ensure that all the facilities necessary to guarantee their safety are put in place”.

Aniagwu said that the state as at Thursday has recorded 1780 confirmed cases with over 1600 persons discharged cases, 180 active cases and 48 casualties.

The commissioner announced that the state government has further relaxed the lockdown rules as movie and cinema owners could operate at 50 per cent capacity while observing all COVID-19 protocols.

He said that hotels and eateries could now operate and allow people to eat within while encouraging takeaways, adding that buffets were not allowed.

He said that the state monitoring team on COVID-19 would continue to monitor to ensure that the outfits comply with the protocols, adding that defaulting outlets would be closed down.

