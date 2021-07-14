We are taking measures to safeguard our schools in Gombe – Gov

By Egena Sunday Ode

Gombe State government says collaboration with religious and community leaders including other stakeholders has helped a lot in addressing security challenges in the State.

The State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya made the disclosure on Monday, while speaking to State House Correspondents, after he met with the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Governor, the peculiar location of the State makes it vulnerable but security agencies have been working hard and the cooperation of communities has been wonderful.

He said: “We are really located in the midst of the North-East, because we share boundary with all the other five States of the zone and as a result of that, even the effect of insurgency, book haram and issues to do with farmer-herder clashes have caused some security challenges in Gombe in the past.

“But we have been proactive and we are following up day by day all institutions affected, for example, the traditional rulers, community leaders and the security agencies, trying to build a mutual understanding and good relationship between our people.

“I can say that compared to the rest, Gombe is relatively peaceful and we thank God for that; we are very appreciative of the cooperation and understanding of our people.”