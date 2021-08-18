Wase mourns Ex Dep. President of the Senate Mantu

By Christiana Ekpa

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris Wase has described the passing away of Senator Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu as painful and sad.

Mantu, a former Deputy President of the Senate, died on Monday at the age of 74.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Umar Muhammad Puma the Deputy Speaker said the death of Senator Mantu is a big lost not only to the people of Plateau state and the leadership of the National Assembly, but the country at large.

“Sen. Mantu would be remembered for his selfless service to his fatherland.