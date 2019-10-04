Wase harps on parliamentary synergy with media for better Nigeria

Share This





















*Praises Peoples Daily for balanced reporting

By Christiana Ekpa

The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris Wase has advocated parliamentary synergy between the legislative arm of government and media practitioners for the upliftment of Nigeria.

He equally asked for full Support from the media to enable the 9th Assembly, especially the House Representatives under the Leadership of the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, to carry out effective legislation for the Nation’s benefit.

Wase disclosed this yesterday when he received the team from Peoples Media Limited, publishers of Peoples Daily newspaper. The team was led by the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dr Hammeed Bello on Thursday.

The Deputy Speaker who praised the Peoples Daily reportage on the 9th Assembly said the Leadership of the Assembly appreciates the support of the Media so far, especially those in Peoples Daily Newspaper.

He said “we appreciate your support, especially on your report so far and our prayer is how you will support us not as individuals but as a parliament and how we will move this country forward.

“Give us your best and tell us our wrongs, show us where we are not doing it right and correct us but help us to achieve our goal for the country”

He appriciated the group and promised that the 9th House is committed to working with the media for greater Nigeria.

Earlier, the COO of the Company, Hammeed Bello while congratulating Wase on his election as the Deputy Speaker thanked him immensely for appointing a Staff of Peoples Daily, Umar Mohammed Puma as his Chief Press Secretary.

“The Team of Peoples Media Limited thank you immensely for appointing one of our own who has been committed to duty while he was with us, and we assure you that he will give his best on duty.

“We are fully in Support of your leadership drive and that of the Speaker” he said

Hammeed restated Peoples Daily’s commitment to focusing on Wase’s activities as the Deputy Speaker, and on his constituency projects which stand him out in the North Central of the Country. He said also that the Deputy Speaker came from one of the states where the Peoples Daily has an interest.

According to him, “We are very confident that Nigerians will get better service by your leadership style and that of the Speaker and we know the Country shall be better off with your readiness to work and your collaboration with the President Muhammad Buhari” he said.