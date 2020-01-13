Wase hails Senate President, Lawan at 61

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has described the President of the Senate,Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan as a patrotic lawmaker, whose love for the nation is unquestionable.

Wase’s gave this description in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, to congratulate the senate president on his 61st birthday today.

The Deputy Speaker said Lawan is one of the best senate president the country has ever produced as his tenure, though just six months old has witnessed landmark achievements in the Parliament.

“The Senate President, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan is a lawmaker per excellence; whose wealth of experience has impacted positively on the 9th National Assembly. He is indeed one of the best senate president since 1999.

“As the highest ranking lawmaker in the National Assembly, having being in the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003 and senate, from 2003 to date, he has exuded uncanny patriotism in the pursuit of national interest, unity of purpose and the drive in making laws that would stand the test of time’’

The Deputy Speaker wished Lawan good health, wisdom and God’s protection as he marks his 61st birthday adding that “ his ascension to the position of Senate President at this time in the history of the nation was a divine plan of God to use his leadership skills to partner with the executive for accelerated development of Nigeria”

According to Wase, “ since his election as Senate President, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan has brought stability to the parliament due to his matured and adept leadership style.

“As chairman of the National Assembly, he has embraced strategic partnership and robust engagement rather than confrontational approach with other arms of government; and at the same time maintaining the independence of the legislature. This has paid off in the last six months, as it has enabled the executive to fast track implementation of government policies.

“ I WISH the Senate President many more decades of good health, wisdom, God’s protection and the strength to continue to serve his immediate constituents and Nigeria at large”