Wase hails Gbajabiamila at 58

By Christiana Ekpa

Deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has felicitated with Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his 58th birthday today.

Wase, in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma described Gbajabiamila as “a patriotic and humble leader that is bsessed with justice and equity”

The deputy speaker, who applauded the cordial working relationship existing between him and Gbajabiamila said “Mr. Speaker, your patriotism, humility and obsession with justice, equity and team work is unparalleled.

He commended the speaker for his sterling leadership qualities that have ensured stability and peace in the House chambers noting that Speaker Gbajabiamila was “a great team leader with a listening ear”.

Wase said “Your sterling leadership qualities have brought peace and stability to the House of Representatives, which account for the unprecedented achievements the Chamber has recorded since June 11, 2019”

“There is no better experience than working closely and jointly with you in the quest to bequeath good leadership through the instrumentality of the legislature to the people of Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family and constituents, I wish to join millions of Nigerians, friends and well wishers to felicitate with a leader, brother and colleague, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as he clocks 58 years of age.

“I pray the Almighty Allah (SWT) to bless you with many more decades of healthy and prosperous living, so that, we will through the NATION BUILDING-A JOINT TASK continue to offer selfless, responsible and responsive leadership to our great nation”.

