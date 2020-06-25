Wase hails Buhari for assenting to Gashua varsity bill

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has applauded Preident Muhammadu Buhari for signing into the law the bill establishing the Federal University, Gashua, Yobe state.

Recall that the president assented to the bill last Friday at the State House, Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammed Puma, Wase, who is the sponsor of the bill, which was passed in the House and concurred by the Senate expressed delight with the president’s action.

Wase said with the signing of the bill, the university, which has been in existence since 2014 has become a legal entity.

“I am encouraged by the actions of the president in promptly signing this bill into law. This will also serve as an impetus to me and many lawmakers in sponsoring quality Bill’s.

“The signing into law of this bill is a clear indication that era whereby Bill’s were left unattended after being passed by the National Assembly “, he stated.

The deputy speaker further noted that Yobe being one of educationally disadvantaged states would benefit immensely from the establishment of the university.

He urged indigenes of the state to take advantage of the university and develop more interest in the pursuit of education, “ which is indispensable in the development of any society”.

