Wase condemns another attack on Yelwa Zangam village, Jos north.

By Christiana Ekpa

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has condemned in strong terms yet another attack on Yelwa Zagam village in Jos north local government area of Plateau state.

The Deputy Speaker described the attack as ‘inhuman, senseles and unwarranted;’ saying ‘the attackers must be brought to book.’

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammed Puma, Wase urged the people of Plateau state to remain calm, peaceful, law abiding and refrain from reprisals that will worsen the already fragile situation.

The Deputy Speaker further called on the citizens of the state to embrace dialogue and proactive peace building measures aimed at steaming out ethinic and religious sentiments among the people for a lasting peace.

He however commends security agencies for their timely response, urging them to ensure no stone is eft unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of this henous act.

The Deputy Speaker commiserated with the families of those affected and all law-abiding citizens, urging them to continue to support measures put in place by the federal and the state government in bringing these ugly attacks under control.