National News

Wase condemns another attack on Yelwa Zangam village, Jos north.

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
AIB vows to simplify aircraft accidents report with digital graphic format
Next Article
Crisis: PDP Governors hold emergency meeting today on way forward
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
Pam condemns Zangam village attack, says life of every tribe equal before God https://t.co/MIog4nhfTK
1 hour ago
Over 20 people killed in fresh Plateau attack https://t.co/lVjfZCSuC8
2 hours ago
Insecurity: PDP urges NASS members to cut short recess to save nation https://t.co/i50iuKnHv5
2 hours ago
Ortom inciting race hatred against Fulani, says Presidency https://t.co/nXNT4jKDBl
2 hours ago
Crisis: PDP Governors hold emergency meeting today on way forward https://t.co/bXpMeURbYP
2 hours ago
We Are Social Too