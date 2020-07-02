Warring Benue communities agree to sheath sword

Share This





















From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The warring communities of Okpute in Oju local government area and Bonta in Konshisha local government area of Benue State have resolved to sheathe their swords and embrace peace in the interest of the peace and development of their area.

This followed a meeting held yesterday at the Benue Peoples House, presided over by the state governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, who was represented by his deputy governor, Engr Benson Abounu.

The meeting which was attended by council chairmen of the two local government councils, traditional rulers, the clergy, among them His Grace, Bishop Sunday Idoko, Archbishop of Methodist Church, Nigeria, Kaduna Archdiocese, and security personnel from the two local government areas also resolved to commence the process of establishing and delineating the boundary line between the two(2) local government areas.

For peace to take root in the warring communities, it was resolved that the youth leaders from the two(2) local government areas go home, hold meetings with their youths and ensure that attacks at each other cease and that peace is restored.

The youths, who are at the vanguard of all the crises are further enjoined to form a joint peace committee to be co-chaired by the two(2) youth leaders to foster better inter-community relations and peace among the people of the two local government areas.

The meeting further called for cooperation, constant dialogue and warmer relationships between traditional rulers from both sides to enhance better relations and peaceful coexistence.

