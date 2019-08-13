…Warns LG chairs against fuelling herders, farmers clash

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state Governor, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar has warned all 27 local government council chairmen against inciting trouble between herders and farmers in the state.

The governor gave the warning yesterday while receiving the Dutse Emir Alhaji Muhammadu Nuhu Sunusi at the Government House in the occasion of the traditional Sallah Durbar.

Alhaji Muhammed Badaru who was responding to the emirs plea against politicians that he said have usurp the governor’s power by allocating lands reserved for grazing to their cronies.

Badaru said he is ready to deal decisively with any of the 27 local government chairmen that allows or favours any form of violation of the land use act.

“I’m issuing a staunch warning to al 27 chairmen to be ready to receive query if anyone of them allows such problem to happen within his domain “, said the governor.

He stated that, “there is no politician no matter how highly placed he is that would be allowed to cause crises as a result of their selfish greed to acquire lands”, he said.

“Denying the Fulani herder from using the grazing routes and reserves due to encroachment by farmers or individuals will no longer be condoned by my administration and there is a committee under the Secretary of State Government that was mandated to ensure compliance by affected people”, he declared.

The governor said the strict compliance to cattle routes is one of the goo policies inherited from the previous administration that has ensured enabling peaceful coexistence in the state.

Earlier, the Dutse Emir Alhaji Nuhu Muhammed Sunusi has appealed to the governor to check the excess of some politicians that have abrogated the state powers by allocating grazing reserves to their friends a situation that may brew crises in the state, said the Emir.