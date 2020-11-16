War in Western Sahara: NMLWS dismisses Morocco’s claims as unintelligent, baseless

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Nigerian Movement for the Liberation of Western Sahara (NMLWS) has strongly dismissed Morocco’s claims that its troops crossed into the buffer zone between Western Sahara and Morocco to clear roads in El Guerguerat blocked by Saharawi protesters as unintelligent and baseless.

In press statement released in Abuja at the weekend, jointly signed by Dr. Dipo Fashina and Mr. Owei Lakemfa, National Coordinator and National Publicity Secretary respectively, it noted that verifiable reports show that in clear violation of the ceasefire it has become the practice of Moroccan troops to, cross into the buffer zone to brutalize peaceful Saharawi protesters.

It stated that war broke out today, Friday last week between Morocco and the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) also known as Western Sahara and both countries are independent members of the African Union (AU).

According to the statement, “The Nigerian Movement for the Liberation of Western Sahara (NMLWS) informs the world that war broke out today, Friday November 13, 2020 between Morocco and the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) also known as Western Sahara. Both countries are independent members of the African Union (AU).

“We hold that Morocco’s claims that its forces crossed into the buffer zone between both countries to clear roads in El Guerguerat blocked by Saharawi protesters, is unintelligent and baseless.

“This is because a buffer zone is a neutral territory separating hostile forces or peoples. It is an agreed ‘No-Man’s land’ between two warring groups or nations, so there can be no thorough fare on it.

“On the other hand, the SADR Government led by the POLISARIO Front had protested the continued violation of the buffer zone and the Moroccan attacks against unarmed Saharawi who insist that their liberated territories in which the buffer zone lies, cannot be turned into an international highway by Morocco in clear violation of the ceasefire between the two countries.

‘We recall the entreaties earlier this week by the Chairman of the AU, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa asking: “the two countries to ease tension and return to the negotiation” and note that this plea was ignored by the Moroccan monarchy which accuses South Africa of supporting Western Sahara’s inalienable right to independence and sovereignty.

“Verifiable reports show that in clear violation of the ceasefire, Moroccan troops this morning, as has become their practice, crossed into the buffer zone to brutalize peaceful Saharawi protesters, except this time, the POLISARIO Liberation Front came out to defend the people. This has led to renewed hostilities” the statement read in part.

