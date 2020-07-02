War against polio yet to end, says Rotary Governor

Share This





















By Our Correspondent

The new District Governor for Rotary International District 9125 Rotn. Jumoke Bamigboye yesterday said the global war against poliomelytis is yet to end until Afghanistan and Pakistan afterall.

She also said the COVID-19 challenge can best be tackled with more commitment to hygiene campaign.

She pleaded with more Nigerians to support Rotary’s determination to global peace.

Bamigboye made these submissions in Abuja at a ceremony to mark the beginning of the new Rotary Year and handover by the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama.

She said: “It is gladdening that Nigeria is now polio free but the global war against poliomelytis is not yet over because Afghanistan and Pakistan are still having polio cases.

“I plead with Nigerians to continue to support polio eradication efforts of Rotary International.”

On the COVID-19 pandemic, she said “we need to invest more on hygiene campaign.

“As a district, we have plans to embark on enlightenment campaign and build toilets to stop open defecation on all the states under us.

“ The pandemic is a challenge not only to the government but to all of us. Rotary International is in the vanguard of leading the campaign and providing palliatives.

“ Some Nigerians in the grassroots are still in denial that COVID-19 is not real. With mass enlightenment, we can fight the pandemic.”

Bamigboye urged Nigerians to “continue to live in peace.

“ One of the cardinal goals of Rotary International is promotion of global peace. I urge all Nigerians to continue to live in peace. “

In her acceptance speech, Rotn. Dinah Akuh sought the collaboration of her club members to attain more feat.

