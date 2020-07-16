WAEC to partner NSCDC in Kaduna

Share This





















From Oyelola Femi

As candidates and members of the public anxiously await the date for the commencement of this year’s West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations put on hold due to outbreak of Coronavirus, its Zonal office in Kaduna has stated its willingness to partner with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the State.

This was declared by the Zonal Coordinator of WAEC, Mr Bakare Olusola when he paid a familiarization and courtesy visit on the State Commandant, Babangida Abdullahi Dutsinma on Wednesday.

Accompanied by a Director and Zonal Head of Administration, Kaike Bature, the Zonal Coordinator, explained that they are in the zone to work out a partnership with the NSCDC on security arrangements when this year’s exams commence.

Expressing satisfaction in the performance of the corps, Bakare noted that in addition to the existing partnership with the police who provide security for movement of materials to custodian centres as well as examination centres, said they are pleased if same is expanded to the corps.

He explained that in order to achieve this aim, the request has been sent to the parent body, adding that he hopes it would be approved.

Responding, the State Commandant, Babangida Abdullahi Dutsinma, commended the pioneer examinations body for such initiative, promising his collaboration in the provision of security.

Dutsinma further promised to forward the request to the Commandant General of the corps, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, noting with optimism that he would be pleased with it, explaining that the corps is ready to render quality service delivery.

The Commandant assured WAEC that in spite of present security challenges in the state, security agencies including the NSCDC are doing their best in reversing it.

