W/Bank N200m agro fund: Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, others benefit

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, kaduna

Kaduna State has benefited from the a 200 million dollars appealsproject of the World Bank which is to enhance agro-processing, productivity and livelihood.

Other states who benefited from the intervention are Lagos, Kano, Cross River, Kogi and Enugu states.

Addressing newsmen during the opening of a one- day sensitization workshop in Kaduna on yesterday, the State Coordinator of the project, Dr. Yahya Aminu disclosed that the project is in line with the agricultural promotion policy.

While speaking, he explained that the aim is to focus on food security, local production, job creation and economic diversification.

According to him, “the objective of the project is to enhance agricultural productivity of small and medium scale farmers and improve value addition along priority value chains that are Diary, Ginger, and Maize for Kaduna state.

“This will be achieved through supporting farmers’ productivity and their linkage to markets,” he said.

He further explained that it will facilitate agricultural products and cottage processing, facilitating farmers and small and medium businesses’ clustering and connection to infrastructure network and business services.

The state coordinator, added that the project targets 10,000 direct beneficiaries and 50, 000 indirect beneficiaries in Kaduna state.

He assured that 35 per cent of the beneficiaries will be women, saying that five to 10 will be people with disabilities.

In his opening remarks, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Barnabas Bala Bantex said Kaduna State Government is recording landmark achievements in its drive to promote agriculture.

Bantex who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, AbdulKadir Kasim lauded the timing of the project, adding that it is coming at a time that the Federal Government is working diligently to transform the economy.