…Vows tougher measures against Boko Haram

Egena Sunday Ode

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday vowed to take more decisive and proactive measures towards ensuring that the Boko Haram menace in parts of the country is totally eliminated.

He gave the assurance during a strategic engagement with the Governor of Borno state, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, on the prevailing security situation following Chadian Military operations on the fringes of Lake Chad.

Governor Zulum was in the state House to brief The President on the recent Military action against Boko Haram by Chad Republic on the shores of Lake Chad and its implications on Nigeria’s national security.

The recent offensive by Chad was a response to the killing of nearly one hundred of its soldiers by the Boko Haram insurgents.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Zulum after critically analysing the situation expressed the belief that time had come to once and for all put to an end the senseless acts of terror by Boko Haram and other criminal elements operating in the region.

The Governor also briefed President Buhari on his administration’s efforts at containing the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic. So far Borno State has not recorded any case of CoVID 19