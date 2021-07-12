Vocational education can address insecurity -UBEC Chairman

From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Chairman Governing Board of the Universal Basic Education Commission, (UBEC), Professor Adamu Usman has explained that Vocational Education can be used to curb the problems of insecurity, youth restiveness and create employment opportunities in the country.

He stated this at the official commissioning of UBEC Junior Secondary and Vocational School in Miri, Bauchi Local Government Area, of Bauchi State over the weekend.

He said that the the pupils will learn various skills to be self-reliant.