Viral Video: FRSC orders prosecution of attacker of personnel in Edo

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal of the FRSC has ordered the prosecution of a tricycle operator that attacked its personnel and vehicle in Edo.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

NAN reports that a video of public harassment of FRSC personnel and damage to FRSC patrol vehicle by a tricycle operator in Benin, Edo State had gone viral.

Oyeyemi noted that offenders who take undue advantage of unarmed personnel would not be spared any longer.

He noted with dismay the “unruly, defiant and rebellious attack” that resulted into an unprecedented degree of damage to FRSC personnel by a tricycle operator in Benin, Edo State

“The tricycle rider who was arrested in Benin, on Benin/Sapele Road for driving against traffic, went berserk at the point of arrest.

“He stripped himself naked, and started throwing obstacles on both personnel and the patrol vehicle while at some point, even dragged the patrol operatives in uniform.

“During the attack, the man tore the staff’s uniform and not only damaged the windscreen of the patrol car, but disfigured the bonnet and other body parts with mud and stone, ” he said.

Oyeyemi, however, registered his displeasure at the incessant abuse of the personnel and damage to property across FRSC formations nationwide by unruly people.

“After going through the viral video, the Corps wonders why a section of the motoring public has continued to abuse unarmed personnel whose only fault is to ensure the safety of lives and property on the road

“The Corps has, therefore, resolved never to condone such barbaric acts and damage to either its personnel or patrol vehicles any longer.

“The Corps is prepared to use this case to serve as a deterrent to others who are fond of molesting law enforcement agents.

“It is also disheartening that a section of the motoring public could criticise the Corps personnel who in self defence, applied some commensurate force on the criminal in question.

“This was in order to restrain him from further attack on the unarmed personnel and damage to the patrol vehicle,” he said.

The FRSC boss warned the motoring public to desist from attacking the Corps, noting that the FRSC was civil in nature and discouraged physical attack on offenders.

This he said, does not mean members of the Corps should watch and allow physical damage on its property and personnel in the course of their legitimate duty.

He commended the patriotic citizens that assisted in arresting the criminal and condemned his actions, adding that it shows that some Nigerians would always stand by the truth.

The Corps Marshal reminded members of the public that law enforcement agents serve the common interest of the general public and deserve to be respected in the course of their duty.

