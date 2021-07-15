VIO intensifies clampdown on unpainted taxis, illegal parks

…Confiscates 28 vehicles

By Stanley Onyekwere

Officials of the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) yesterday raided and arrested 28 taxis for allegedly operating with unpainted taxis and illegal parking violations, around the Federal Secretariat area of Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

The DRTS, otherwise known as the Vehicles Inspection Office (VIO) said owners of the confiscated taxis are going to face trial in the Mobile court presided over by a Magistrate, sitting in the Eagle Square.

This was against the backdrop of Monday’s protest by some aggrieved taxi drivers under the aegis of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), over alleged official extortion by DRTS officers.

Explaining the exercise, Yakubu Musa, Area Commander of VIO Office in Eagle Square, covering the Federal Secretariat area, said there is nothing like official extortion as all the fees (twenty-five thousand Naira) charged offenders are genuine.

Musa, who revealed that there are 14 illegal parks in the area, insisted that the raid, which is a continuous exercise to consolidate on its past effort, is aimed at getting rid of the menace.

According to him, most of the offenders who were arrested for illegal parking violations, parked at undesignated places waiting for passengers to board and alight, while few are unpainted taxis.

“All the area is a sacred place – we have the military cenotaph and the Eagle square. And right in front of the Eagle Square Gate they have converted it to an illegal Parking place. We have 14 of such in this area, and we want to get rid of them.

“There is a transportation hub, and it’s expected that all transporters drive into here for passengers to board and alight. By so doing, every vehicle you’re entering is a secured vehicle, because of the ongoing vehicular crimes.

“A total of 28 taxis were arrested today, and they are going to face trial in the Mobile court sitting in the Eagle Square, which is presided over by a Magistrate.

“They do park at places they are not supposed to park, for passengers to board and alight. That’s why they were arrested.

“They should stop doing so, and disengage from such menace, by parking at designated bust stops”, he stated.

He however added that DRTS measures in place makes it impossible for touts to infiltrate their operations, as “our men are following closely always. If we wear uniforms, arresting them will be more difficult, that’s why we go without the uniform.”