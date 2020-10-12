Vigilante, 28, arrested for robbery, murder in Adamawa

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

A young man of 28 years old and member of Vigilante,Nuhu Dauda has been arrested by police for allegedly robbing and killing a POS shop attendant, Jemima Reuben sani in Girei local government area of Adamawa State.

Confirming the incident to the media in Yola weekend,Spokesman of the Adamawa police command,DSP Suleiman Nguroje said it occurred in Badirisa neighbourhood on Saturday and that the murderous Dauda forcefully attacked innocent Jemima carting away the POS machine and all the monies realised.

DSP Nguroje stated that the suspect was traced to his hideout at Viniglang quarters in same Girei local government area and is currently cooperating with the police in their investigation.

“The suspect who is now in police custody carted away the POS machine and all the transaction realised on that fateful day.

“The suspect was apprehended by the police in Hayin-gada,Girei local government and is a member of Vigilante in the same community”, Nguroje stressed.

