Victor Osimhen scores 4 goals In Napoli’s pre-season win

By Amaechi Agbo

There are indications that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen could take the Series A league this season by storm after he smashed 4 goals in 29 minutes in Napoli’s pre-season win on Sunday.

The Nigerian striker sent a strong message to coach Luciano Spalletti with his efforts in the Parthenopeans’ first friendly match in Dimaro Folgarida.

Victor Osimhen scored four goals as Napoli beat Anaunia 12-0 in a pre-season friendly match on Sunday.

The Super Eagles forward scored all his goals in the first half as the Parthenopeans grabbed a 7-0 lead before the half-time break

Osimhen was able to impress in the show of the day as he seems to have carried on where he left off last season as he scored 4 well taken goals in the space of 29 minutes in his team’s 12-goal thriller.

Napoli took the lead in the 4th minutes with a goal from Eljif Elmas to make it one nil before Victor Osimhen doubled the lead in the 8th minutes to make it two goals to nil.

In the 15th minutes of the game, Manolas extended the lead to make it three before the Nigerian super forward Victor Osimhen netted three straight goals in the 20th, 35th and 37th minutes respectively to make it six goals to nil.

In the 45th minutes, Stanislav Lobotka wrapped up the massive win of the first half by getting on the score sheet to make it seven unreplied goals going into the half time break.

In the second half of the game, the Luciano Spalletti’s side continued their dominance over the visitor as they yet again extended their lead in the 53rd minutes with a goal from Gennaro Tutino to make it eight nil before Luca palmiero made it nine in the 63rd minutes.

Amato Ciciretti also got on the score sheet in the 64th minutes to make it ten goals for the Naples before Zinedine Machach and Andrea Petagna wrapped it up to make it eleven and twelve in the 79th and 90+5 minutes respectively.

The massive win of the day for Napoli means they are fully getting ready ahead of the new season.

Victor Osimhen after his incredible performance will now be looking forward to continuing his run of form for the club in their next fixture, as they play Pro Vercelli next Saturday and Bayern Munich comes July 31st.