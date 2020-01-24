Victor Moses joins Inter Milan on loan as Chelsea confirms deal

Share This





















By Amaechi Agbo

Italian giants, Inter Milan have confirmed that they’ve completed the signing of Victor Moses from Chelsea after his loan spell with Fenerbahce was brought to an abrupt end earlier this week.

Chelsea’s coach, Lampard said Monday that the former Wigan Athletic player would cut short his loan spell at Turkish giants, Fenerbahce and return to London but will be loaned out again.

The 29-year-old becomes the fourth player Antonio Conte has brought in from the Premier League, following the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young.

The move to Inter is on sex-month initial loan, with the Serie A title hopefuls having the option to make the deal permanent.

Speaking to Inter TV following his move to join the Nerazzurri, Moses said: “It’s an honour for me to be here and be an Inter player. I’d like to thank everyone for the welcome I’ve been given, I can’t wait to start.”

Moses played under Conte during the Inter head coach’s spell in charge of Chelsea, making 78 appearances in total over the two seasons that the Italian presided over the west London club.

Commenting on his reunion with Conte, the Nigerian added: “Having the opportunity to work with the coach again is something I’m really happy about. I’ve spoken to him and he’s already explained the club’s project to me.

“I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here. I’ll give my all and want to help the team. There’s a lot of quality here, I want to make my contribution out on the pitch and enjoy myself. That’s the most important thing.

On the city of Milan, Moses said: “It seems like a nice city, I’ve liked what I’ve seen up to now. I think I’ll enjoy it here and we’ll have a great future together. I have positive feelings.

“I’m going to need time to find my feet but I want to help the team win as many games as possible. We’ll do all that we can to achieve our objectives and make our fans proud.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC have confirmed the loan deal of the 2013 AFCON winner to Inter Milan and wished him all the best as he face a new chapter in his career.

In a statement on its website, Chelsea stated that Victor Moses will spend the remainder of the 2019/20 season on loan at Inter Milan having returned to Chelsea from his temporary spell in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

The move sees the 29-year-old link up once again with former Blues head coach Antonio Conte after the pair won the Premier League title together at Stamford Bridge in 2016/17, as well as the FA Cup the following term.

Moses has spent the past year in Istanbul, featuring 22 times and scoring most recently on the opening day of the Super Lig campaign in a 5-0 win against Gazisehir, although injury has kept him sidelined since the end of November. The Nigerian netted four times in 16 appearances during the 2018/19 season. Fenerbahce are currently fourth in the Turkish league, two points off a Champions League qualification place.

His previous loan spells since arriving in west London in the summer of 2012 include Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United. The Nigerian international has 128 Chelsea appearances and 18 goals to his name.

He joins an Inter Milan side currently second in Serie A, trailing the leaders by two points. Juventus, managed this season by another former Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri, are top, having won the Serie A title in each of the past eight seasons.

Inter Milan will play Bulgarian side Ludogorets in the Europa League knockout round when European competition resumes next month.