Vandalism: Troops intercept trailer load of railway clips, tracks in Kaduna 

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops have

intercepted a trailer loaded with railway clips and tracks vandalized from Wasa Village in Sanga LGA of Kaduna state.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja while giving update on the military operations in the country, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, said said the operations took place between 2 and 14 July 2021, while troops were on stop and search operation at Barde check point between Jama’a LGA and Wasa in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State

“Troops apprehended Abdullahi Bello, Ibrahim Jafar and Mohammed Yakubu in the process and handed them over to appropriate prosecuting agency for further necessary action.

“In another development, a raid operation was conducted along Jiginda Kyayya – Fanock Bedde Road in Jama’a LGA of Kaduna State following a distress call on kidnap incident. Several of the kidnapped victims were rescued. Similarly, troops responded to a distress call and repelled armed bandits’ attack at Kakau in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State and rescued some victims.”