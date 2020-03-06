Valentine’s Day: Friends of Hungary Exclusive Club takes love to Abuja Children’s Home

Share This





















By Amaechi Agbo

Poised to extend love to humanity and impact the society during the Valentine season, Friends of Hungary Exclusive Club, FOHEC, over the weekend visited the Abuja Children’s Home, Karu, to show and celebrate love with them.

The visit was part of the Club’s activities to mark the beginning of the year. The visit was followed by the fist general meeting of the club in the year later in the day.

Speaking at the visit, the Hungarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Sandor Beer said the embassy joined hand together with the Club to extend love to the orphans.

He explained that the FOHEC club was created in Nigeria to strengthen the bilateral relationship with Nigeria and promote cordial interaction with with the people.

Dr Beer who said that a total of 1300 Nigerian students are schooling in Hungary, added that the basic necessity of the government is to help the children to fine peace and happiness in their own country.

“Together we joined hands with the club to extend our own love to you all and we hope that you find all that we brought here useful,” Dr Beerr told the children at the orphanage.

Continuing, he said “Basically, the visit was a great idea of the Friends of Hungary Exclusive Club, FOHEC, here in Abuja. We created this club here in Nigeria with the Embassy of Hungary to promote education, culture and ports. The membership cuts across individuals in business.

“This is always an important thing to have the children around on a time like this. It is our continued desire to continue to improve our relationship with Nigerians both morally and politically and the best way to do this is by reaching out to those less-privileged children and feel their feelings and talk to them.

“For us, it is necessary to keep doing things like this. I have spent many years in Africa including Kenya and Nigeria and the kind of suffering people are going through is a thing of concern. We are doing our best and we have done a lot of things with the FOHEC in areas of sports, culture and education development.

We have several football tournaments, cultural events and I think this is very important for the unity of Nigeria. Nigeria is a country with 200 million people and children are very important components of this population even all over the world. If you can find a solution for children to stay and find happiness in their own countries, that is always the best. But knowledge and education is very important and if you can have this, wonderful.

“We have 1300 Nigerians students in Hungary who are pursuing their education in our country and that is what we are doing as a country and partner here in Nigeria,” he said.

Explaining the purpose of the visit, President, FOHEC, Sunday Echem said that the visit to the orphanage was part of the club’s mission to reach out to the less-privileged.

Mr Echem who said that the club was established to promote culture, education and sports in partnership with the Hungarian Embassy in Nigeria added that they will continue to do more charity work in days to come.

“Actually, the formation of the club is an initiative of the Hungary Embassy in Abuja and the idea of the club is to promote cultural, social, educational and sports relationship between Nigeria and Hungary.

“We decided to come to reach out to these children in Abuja Children’s Home as part of our Valentine’s Day activities. We provided them with some key essentials they will need especially food and beverages. We came with the Hungarian Ambassador who has also extended his hand of love to the children. This is a noble course we have chosen and we will continue to do it from time to time.

“In the future we will create programmes to reach out to rural health centres across the federation. The intention is to reach out to less-privileged and also to continue to promote culture. Hungary is interested in cultural relationship with Nigeria and promoting education also. This is part of what we are beginning to do and in the near future you will begin to see a lot of activities in these areas,” Mr Echem said