Uzum rates Okowa high on achievements

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Director General (DG) of the Delta State Orientation Bureau, Eugene Azuka Uzum Esq, has rated the developmental strides of the Governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, high as Deltans prepare to celebrate the creation of the state at 30.

Uzum stated this on the regular weekly Radio Programme tagged, “Prosperity for All Deltans, How e be for your Area”.

According to the orientation boss, Deltans had a lot to celebrate viewing from the creation of the State on the 24th, August 1991 to the present day.

Uzum said that the administration of Chief James Ibori between May 1999 to 2007 and that of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, between 2007 and 2015 has brought different developments and legacies in the state.

He said that the history of past governance could not be complete without the present day administration the Okowa Administration in the state.