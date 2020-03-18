UTME: NSCDC nabs 5 impersonators in Kaduna

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

In a bid to ensure transparency in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC Kaduna State Command, has arrested five suspects in connection with impersonation.

The state Commandant of the Corp Babangida Abdullahi Dutsinma, disclosed this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday

According to him, four of the suspects who are male were arrested from Sabon-Garri, Kaduna-North and Kaduna-South Local Government areas, respectively while the remaining suspect was picked-up from Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

In a confessional statement, one of the suspects who gave his name as Victor Oforbuke, 3o, a Master’s Degree holder said he met his waterloo at Zaria Academy where he posed as Bello Mustafa, 29, who engaged him in the dirty deal for a fee of N20,000.

Similarly, Abdullahi Alkassim Maikano, a 19 year old who went to write the exam for Shuaibu Hamza, 29, was arrested together with the candidate in Kaduna-South, while John Michael, 32, who collected N15,000 out N20,000 to ‘help’ Sanusi Shehu was also arrested in Kaduna-North.

The remaining suspect, a female who gave her name as Bilkisu Ojulaye, 17 years, was arrested at Bethel Baptist Centre in Chikun Local Government Area when she attempted to write the examination for Philomena Ugbe currently at large.

Meanwhile, all the five suspects are being investigated and will be charged to court on conclusion of investigation.

The commandant who personally monitored the exercise alongside Head of Operations Department of the Command and the media, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination as he warned candidates to shun acts of malpractices which when caught may lead to conviction.