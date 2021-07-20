USA trash D’Tigress in Olympic warm-up game

By Amaechi Agbo

Nigeria’s senior female basketball team, the D’Tigress were Sunday thrashed by their USA counterpart, 93-62 in an Olympic Games preparatory match.

The exhibition match which was the last tuneup game for the ladies as they jet out to Tokyo Japan ahead of Friday’s Opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics.

D’Tigress will play their opening match of the Tokyo Olympics against world number one, the USA, on Tuesday 27.

This is according to the official fixture released by the Federation of International Basketball Associations, FIBA.

The reigning African champions who missed out of the Rio 2016 games will be presented another chance to prove a point against the team they narrowly lost to at the 2020 Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

D’Tigress will then battle world number five- France on Friday, August 30 before their last game against host-Japan (10th) on Monday, August 2 in the final Group B match.