Urhobo Youth Wing Urges Delta Govt To investigate alleged Criminal activities in Ogor Community

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Urhobo Youth Wing ( UPU) on Monday called on the Delta state government to investigate the alleged Criminal activities in Ogor Community Market in Delta Central where the traders have been doing business in the fear of the unknown

In a statement signed by the President of the Urhobo Youth Wing, Mr Efemena Umukoro, a copy made available to our Correspondent in Asaba, stated” we have observed that Ogor market is now the hideout of Criminal activities, especially Suspected Fulani hersdmen, and Indigenes of the community are now doing business in the market with fear of the unknown, we want the state government to come to the aid of the people, Ogor Community Market should be investigated, it’s better to stop a crime from the beginning rather than allowing the crime to escalate into dangers”

The statement further averred that the release of the kidnapped youth shows that the enemies were closer than the thought of outsiders, adding that” the experience of our brother in the hands of the Kidnappers was horrible, his phones were not given back to him he was Kidnapped alongside his girlfriend and they both were released at last and the poor girl hitherto is receiving treatment at a private hospital in the area”

Umukoro alleged that Ogor Community has been under seige of hoodlums including Kidnappers in the last two years and all efforts by the youth to ensure those behind the activities are brought to arrest had been to no avail, adding” after a long trek, the fulani herdsmen escorted the two of our men to where they stay till the following day where they were picked up to their houses”

Umukoro further urged the state government to interrogate the community leaders, alleging that they may have been working with the Suspected Fulani hersdmen to commit several crimes in the area

Meanwhile, Concerned residents of Ethiope East ( CREE) has Commended Abraka Police Division and Eku vigilante for the swift arrrest of a Kidnapper in Eku recently, adding that their prompt response to the distress call of the people helped to ensure that the Kidnapper was nabbed

Recall that penultimate Monday, Kidnappers numbering three allegedly Kidnapped a victim, a farmer who was working in his farm in Eku and dragged him to their hideout in a nearby village where the police and Eku vigilante rounded them up, unfortunately two escaped

The group in a statement signed by its coordinator, Eruemulor Happy noted that the swift response of the security agents after the victim who escaped from the Kidnappers’ den, showed that they were working, adding” the way the police and vigilante swung into action after the man escaped from the Kidnappers” den showed that the security agents and Vigilante group are working”

