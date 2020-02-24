‘Unknown persons’ burnt truck near Oshiomhole’s residence, says CP

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Tanko Jimeta has denied any blockade on the entrance to the residence of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole in Benin City.

He admitted however, that unknown persons burnt a truck in the neighbourhood at the early hours of Sunday after he left Oshiomhole residence past 12am on Saturday.

The truck belongs to the Edo State Waste Management Agency, according to him.

He disclosed this while giving details on how his men foiled attempted attack on Oshiomhole at Benin airport.

Oshiomhole was in Benin City at the weekend to attend the funeral ceremony of late Cecilia Agbonyinma, mother of Hon Ehiozuwa Agbonyinma.

Jimeta said some people wanted to disturb Oshiomhole. “My aim is to maintain peace. Our aim was is harm anybody. His movement was not restricted.

“As far as we are concern he (Oshiomhole) residence was not blocked by anybody. My men were on ground. He wants to and some people wanted to disturb him.

“Unknown persons brought the truck when I have left his house at 12 midnight after I left. I do not know who brought the two refuse trucks, one of them was set ablaze.”

He added that, “The police was just being professional. You know that the former Governor of the State is now a national Chairman of the party. You ate also aware that Obaseki is the Governor of the State.”

He declined comments on the number of persons who have been arrested in connection with disturbances in the state.

But, Governor Godwin Obaseki on Sunday insisted that Oshiomhole must inform the state government of any of his visit as courtesy demands.

He spoke when he played host to former President Goodluck Jonathan who paid him a private visit on Sunday.

The Governor said: “The former President is just extending the courtesy as the President, someone who has served the country in the highest level and you heard what he said.

“There is a courtesy when you are going to visit a state, you want to inform the person in charge of the state that you are coming and when you have time during a visit, you can now pay him a courtesy call.

“Unlike the unfortunate incident, we have been having in Edo State. It is really sad where somebody who had been the governor of a state visiting the state and does not realise that courtesy demands that he should inform the governor or the governor apparatus of his visit and the chief executive in charge of his security when he is in the state.

“It is really sad and unfortunate that people who have served, who should know better decided to behave the way they do or behave with impunity and other sense of lawlessness.”

Jonathan in a brief remark, commended Edo people for supporting for good governance in the state.