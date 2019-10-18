University Don tasks govt. on improved power supply

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua , Katsina

The Head of History and Security Studies of the Umaru Musa ‘Yar’adua University, Katsina, Dr. Musa Ahmed Mashi has tasked Federal

Government to ensure steady supply of electricity as a tool of eradicating poverty in the country.

Dr. Mashi stated this yesterday while delivering a key note address at the Celebration of International Day for the Eradication of poverty organised by the Anchor Initiative for Community Development in Katsina State.

He added that the provision of stable power would lift people out of poverty by providing them with multiple sources of employment opportunity and make the self-reliant.

Mashi said poverty is prevalent in Nigeria because people have to provide for themselves services such a education, health care and security.

The Don therefore advised women to be creative by engaging in small businesses from their homes that will enable them support their families.

He similarly decried a situation where men married multiple wives that produces children they cannot cater for.

“Even if you have a government employment you should try as much to venture into a business that would support your income and family” he stressed

The coordinator of Anchor Initiative for Community Development, Mr. Shola Babadiya has tasked All stakeholders to join hands in eradicating poverty in the country.