Union crisis affects prices of perishable goods in Kebbi

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

Following the removal of Bayankara Chairman of perishable Association in Birnin Kebbi, the prices of onions and other perishable goods have gone high.

Our correspondent who visited the market gathered that the Union has been in disarray since the removal of the chairman.

Speaking to our correspondent, some youths in the market area made a passionate appeal to the State Government and relevant stakeholders to intervene on the leadership crisis affecting the Association.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...