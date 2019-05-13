UNICEF welcomes release of 900 children from armed groups in North East

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has welcomed the release of 894 children, including 106 girls from the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Maiduguri.

The UNICEF representative in Nigeria and the co-chair of the United

Nations Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting on Grave Child Rights Violations (CTFMR), Muhammed Fall, while reacting to the release of the children, said any commitment for children that is matched with action is a step in the right direction for the protection of children’s rights and must be recognised and encouraged.

“Children of North-east Nigeria have borne the brunt of this conflict.

They have been used by armed groups in combatant and non-combatant roles and witnessed death, killing and violence. This participation in the conflict has had serious implications for their physical and emotional well-being,” he said.

The agency in a statement issued at the weekend by Oluwatosin Akingbulu, its Communication, Advocacy and Partnerships, said since

September 2017, when the CJTF signed an action plan committing to put measures in place to end and prevent recruitment and use of children, 1,727 children and young people have been released. Since then, there has been no new recruitment of children by the CJTF.

“The children and young people released today will benefit from reintegration programmes to help them return to civilian life, seize new opportunities for their own development, and contribute to bringing lasting peace in Nigeria, as productive citizens of their country. Without this support, many of the children released from armed groups struggle to fit into civilian life, as most are not educated and have no vocational skills”, the statement said.