UNICEF to support Kaduna Government in child survival dev’t

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The United Nations International children’s Fund (UNICEF) has pledged her commitment to supporting the Kaduna State Government on child survival development.

Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Kaduna, Dr. Zakari Adam, disclosed this during the commemoration of the world breastfeeding week, organised by the Kaduna state primary health care development board yesterday.

Dr. Adam, who as represented by the Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF Kaduna Field office, Mrs. Chinwe Ezeife while enumerating the importance of exclusive breastfeeding, stressed it should not be the sole responsibility of the women and mothers if growing healthy child is a priority to the society.

According to him, “Breastfeeding is an important public health issue because lit promotes health, prevents disease, helps contribute to reducing health inequalities, and saves health service costs for the country.

“Breastmilk provides all the nutrients a baby needs for healthy growth and development for the six months of life, this providing food security for that critical period.

“This year, with the global theme “Protect Breastfeeding: a Shared Responsibility”, the celebration is focusing on how breastfeeding contributes to the survival, health, and wellbeing of all.

“All stakeholders must protect breastfeeding worldwide. Breastfeeding should not be seen as the sole responsibility of women and mothers.”

He further explained that successful breastfeeding demands supportive actions from Government/Legislation, family and social network, health care system, workplace/employment, and response to crisis and emergency.

“Each has a vital role to play by creating an enabling environment to help mothers to optimally breastfeed their infants”, hee emphasized.

Similarly, the State Nutrition Officer, Mrs. Ramatu Haruna, explained that the event, supported by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), was to encourage the practice of Exclusive Breastfeeding.

Haruna added that the event was also organized to mobilize relevant stakeholders to support mothers to practice EBF in line with this year’s theme, “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility”.

“The event is specifically organized to honour nursing mothers towards exclusively breastfeeding their babies to encourage others to emulate for the healthy growth and development of their babies”, stressed.