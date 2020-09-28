UNICEF to donate Covid-19 test kits to NCDC tomorrow

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In its determination to assist the Federal Government to curb the covid-19 pandemic, the United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF) said it will donate test kits to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) tomorrow.

The donation is funded by IHS Towers NG Ltd, a Nigeria-based company established in 2001 to provide and maintain telecommunications infrastructure (masts and towers).

UNICEF in a statement issued on Friday, disclosed that the kits would be handed over to the NCDC at the National Reference Laboratory, Gaduwa Junction, after Apo Apartments, Abuja, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

“Since May 2019, IHS Towers has supported UNICEF to implement community-led initiatives in 15 states of Nigeria to find solutions to the pertinent issues affecting the lives of children and women.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Nigeria, IHS Towers has twice extended financial support to UNICEF to facilitate provision of essential equipment and test kits crucial in the response to curb the coronavirus infections. This makes IHS Towers, the biggest private sector contributor in Nigeria for UNICEF Nigeria support to COVID-19 response,” the advisory said.

