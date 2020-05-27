UNICEF Nigeria names Cobhams National Ambassador

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

As Nigeria celebrates Nigerian Children Day, United Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Nigeria revealed the appointment of internationally acclaimed, award-winning Nigerian musician, producer and songwriter Cobhams Emmanuel Asuquo as a National Ambassador.

UNICEF in a statement issued yesterday by Oluwatosin Akingbulu

Communication, Advocacy and Partnerships, said the appointment makes this celebrated artist UNICEF Nigeria’s first National Ambassador in 15 years.

“It’s a huge honour to become a UNICEF Nigeria Ambassador,” said Cobhams. “I am passionate about children’s rights, and I am passionate about Nigeria – and securing it’s future. The only way we can truly do that, is through ensuring every child can fulfill their potential.”

“I am thrilled to join the very impressive list of UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors around the world supporting the protection and promotion of children’s rights globally and look forward to making my contribution to the improvement of the lives of Nigerian children and young people.”

Cobhams Asuquo, a lawyer by training, is a well-known singer and musician who shot to fame when he produced the debut album of Nigerian soul sensation Asa, including the hit singles, “Fire on the Mountain” and “Jailer”.

As UNICEF National Ambassador, he will help raise awareness of children’s rights concerns and solutions, including around issues such as birth registration, immunization, education, and protection from violence.

Cobhams has supported UNICEF Nigeria’s work since 2019, including through producing the hits I’m a Nigeria Child (For Every Child) calling for every Nigerian child’s rights to be respected and protected, and We go Win (Corona), to raise awareness on how Nigerians can protect themselves from COVID-19.

In 2015, Cobhams produced a song Tell Everybody, to raise awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals, as part of the UN Global Goals campaign.

“I’m delighted to welcome Cobhams to the UNICEF family, particularly on Nigerian Children’s Day – a day that is dedicated to every Nigerian child, to give Nigerian children a better place to survive, thrive and develop,” said UNICEF Nigeria Representative Peter Hawkins. “Cobhams has already supported UNICEF to raise children’s and youth issues. I am sure that he will use his singing, his passion, and dedication to continue to defend the rights of vulnerable children and young people in Nigeria.”

Nigerian Children’s Day – celebrated on 27 May – celebrates the importance of children in Nigeria, providing the opportunity to policymakers and families to focus on the holistic development of young Nigerians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...