UNICEF holds media dialogue on SBMC

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

United Nations Education Fund (UNICEF) Nigeria has organized a media dialogue on School Based Management Committee to ensure that the media has an indept knowledge of the national programme in order to report accordingly to ensure accountability.

The programme which is ongoing in Kano is aimed at increasing enrollment in schools in six states of Niger, Katsina, Bauchi, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kano respectively to improve governance and strengthen girl child education in Nigeria.

Consequently, the presenters enumerated some of its achievements so far to include; capacity building of head teachers, monitoring and mentorship, improved attitude towards girl child education targeted at one million children to returned to schools as well cash transfer to cost impact.

The meeting revealed that no fewer than 15,300 head teachers had benefited from the training as 1.6 million girls reached thus far, ensuring quality education, intervention in areas of emergencies especially in North East.

Universal Basic Education Commission UBEC, Director School Management (DSM), Alhaji Bello Kagara disclosed how it’s partnering with communities to develop schools in the country through SBMCs.

He said that N2.87 billion is set aside for such projects with at least 10% counter fund or in kind from the committees targeting about 6,000 schools hence a policy frame work has been put in place for its successful implementation.