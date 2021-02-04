Unical VC pledges better IGR, infrastructure

Share This





















The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has given assurance that her tenure would increase the Internally Generated Revenue of the university and also witness rapid infrastructure development.

Obi gave the assurance during a one-day workshop organised by the Centre for Teaching and Learning Excellence (CTLE) for expanded management staff of the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the workshop is “Re-engineering the University System for Effective Service Delivery”.

The VC told the management staff that her vision was to reposition the university in line with global best practices through research, knowledge production and transfer.

According to the VC, her mission was to produce quality graduates that can compete favourably in the global stage.

“University of Calabar with over 30,000 students’ population needs more lecture halls, auditorium, laboratories, studios and theatres for academic activities.

“Sometimes, lecturers clash during lecture time because of spaces. We will improve on this including micro teaching laboratories, research equipment, multimedia projects, central computer laboratories, ICT facilities among others.

“We are also going to improve the quality of university research, increase workshops on research proposal writings, set up a central laboratory for competitive research, especially in the sciences.

“Also, we are going to increase electricity period on campus, street lighting and lecture rooms at night through the introduction of inverters in central places,” she said.

On ways to increase the IGR of the institution, the VC said she would market the Consultancy Unit of the institution and also establish viable commercial ventures.

“We are going to reposition the agric faculty or outsource some commercial aspect for efficiency and the faculty of science will be encouraged to set up viable business ventures.

“The Centre for Educational Services would also be repositioned for better accountability with a view to convert innovations for commercial products,” she said.

Obi also said that the institution under her leadership would review the university programme and curriculum along market demands, including programmes of graduate school.

She promised to be accountable and accessible to all labour unions, staff and students through regular interactions and deliberations.

The VC urged Deans of faculties to recommend hardworking staff for reward and those suitable for punishment as well.

Earlier, the Director of CTLE, Prof. Monday Joshua, said that the workshop was organised to guide the management staff on implementation of the VC’s mission and vision in the new dispensation.

Prof. Eka Braide, former VC of Cross River University of Technology, Calabar and Federal University of Lafia, urged Obi to enforce discipline on teaching and learning.

Braide, who participated in the workshop virtually, encouraged the University of Calabar to work tirelessly in eradicating cultism and examination malpractices.

“The University of Calabar should also review its curriculum to meet the present day realities,” she said.

NAN reports that those in attendance include former Vice Chancellor of University of Uyo, Prof. Akanaren Essien, Deputy Vice Chancellors, Registrar of the University, Deans of Faculty, Heads of Department and Directors of Boards.

