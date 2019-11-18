UNIBEN records breakthrough in ‘forensic analysis, DNA studies

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has recorded breakthrough in forensic studies and DNA analysis at crime scene and investigation.

The Digital Forensics, Crime scenes Investigation, jurisprudence, Criminalistic, Pathology, Document examination, Psychology, Social Works, Toxicology, Odontology, also known as “the study of the structure and development of teeth”, make it less complacent about the durability of laboratory experiment.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Faraday Orumwense disclosed this at a Media briefing heralding the 45th Convocation/49th Founder’s Day Ceremony of the institution.

According to him, the programme was supported by Lakehead University, Canada, which provides forensic Dioxyribonucleic (DNA) analysis to individuals, law enforcement agency and judicial markets within Benin as a collection Centre for the samples.

Speaking on the security situation in the University, Prof. Orumwense said the institution under his watch has witnessed relative peace.

He also said cultism and other vices have been curbed through improved surveillance on campuses by security operatives.