UNIBEN breaks new ground in alternative Medicine

By Osaigbovomwan Iguobaro

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has been made a hub for traditional and alternative medicine supervision in Nigeria.

This followed the mandate given to the institution by the federal government initiative to coordinate a home-grown solution to health challenges with quality assurance and standard with a view to addressing, decisively, specific diseases, through quality research.

In the light of the above, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire inaugurated an Expert Committee for the establishment of a National Institute of Traditional Complimentary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) on December 11, 2020, in the nation’s Capital, Abuja.

Director, Media & Public Relations of the Federal ministry of Health, Mr. Olujimi Oyetomi, announced this in a Press statement.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. Abdulaziz Mashi Abdullahi, was named the Chairman of the 20-Member Committee.

The inauguration took place at the 6th Floor Conference Room of the Federal Ministry of Health with all the 20-Members of the Committee and including the High Commissioner of India in Nigeria as well as his Deputy physically present. Also present were the Chairman and some members of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Health.

Apart from the Committee, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. Abdulaziz Mashi Abdullahi, members of the Committee include Professors MacDonald Idu and Ehijie Enato who represented the University of Benin on the Committee; Representative of the Federal Ministry of Education; Representative of the National Universities Commission (NUC); Professor Ernest Ugo (CAM); General (Dr) Ali Muhammad-Biu (CAM); Professor Lawal Bichi (TMP); Dr. Chigozie Nwachukwu Nwogu (TMP); and Professor Alphonsus Ekwerike (CAM).

Others are Dr. Sylvis Binder (Integrative Medicine); Abubakar Muhammed Alhaji (TMP); Representative of the Department of Hospital Services of Federal Ministry of Health; Representative of the Department of Health Planning, Research & Statistics; Representative of the Department of Food and Drug Services; Representative of the Legal Services Unit; Representative of the Traditional Institute: The Ooni of Ife; Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi; Representative of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN); and the Director of Traditional, Complimentary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) of the Federal Ministry of Health as the Secretary.

Addressing members of the Committee, the Minister of Health, Dr. Ehanire, stated that the onset of COVID-19, underscored the imperative for Nigerians and the health authorities to devise local and effective solutions to the pandemic.

The development informed the move by the government to think of developing home-grown solution to health challenges.

