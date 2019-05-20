UniAbuja SUG swears in new officials

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Student Union Government (SUG) of the University of Abuja has sworn in eleven new executives of the union at the permanent site.

The officials are : Suleiman Rabiu; President, Onwumere Brenda Oluchi;

Vice-President, Ijeomah Benjamin; Secretary General, Helen John; Assistant Secretary General, Olujitan Philip Temotope; Financial Secretary and the position of Treasurer went to Ruth Aya Yough.

Other executives include: Esomojumi Abosede Justina; Director of Welfare, Frank Enem Abasiofon; Director of Social, Ozioma Collins Oguine; Public Relations Officer, Kanwei Victory Nonso; Provost and Akabike Chinwe maintained the position of Director of Sports.

In an interview at the occasion, Suleiman Rabiu said his leadership would carry the executive members of the union along in the scheme of things.

He said, he would work hand in hand with the management of the University to put smiles on the faces of the students.

He further pointed out that he would join hands with the management to move the University to next level, commending the Vice-chancellor for giving necessary attention to the students.

The SUG President, however, advised other executives to provide purposeful leadership, while urging the entire students of the University to remain committed to their studies at all times.