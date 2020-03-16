UniAbuja matriculates 4,641 students

Share This





















By Usman Shaibu

The management of the University Abuja has matriculated a total number of four thousand six hundred and forty- one (4,641) students in this year’s academic session.

The Vice-chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’ Allah disclosed this while delivering his address during the 2019/2020 matriculation ceremony of the fresh students held on Saturday at the convocation ground of the University, main campus.

He said: “The matriculation of new students is an academic ritual that is organised for the singular purpose of formally admitting the celebrants into the system through the administration of a prescribed oath.”

He then advised the matriculating students to always abide by the rules and regulations guiding the University throughout their stay in the institution.

According to the Vice-chancellor, “I want to emphasis at this juncture that the University of Abuja now has zero tolerance for any breach of its rules and regulations by any member of the community, be it staff or students.

He said the management of the University would continue to employ as well admit the competent or qualified staff and students across the country, adding that the University’s authority would always provide a conducive environment for the pursuit of legitimate goals in the institution in the interest of students.

His words: “You are in the University of the Twenty-first Century, a global University, University of Abuja, and the University for National Unity, the U of A of Nigeria, and I invite you all to explore and use the opportunities available at the University to develop yourselves into global citizens”.

The Vice-chancellor used the occasion to inform the gathering that the University has introduced foreign languages which include Arabic, Japanese, Chinese, France, Spanish and Portuguese, pointing out that no student could graduate without the foreign languages requirement.

On Entrepreneurship Studies, Na’Allah said all new students from 200 level would offer Entrepreneurship Studies which are practically oriented.