UniAbuja: Immigration Officer slaps Security man over daughter’s indecent dressing

By Usman Shuaibu

The officer of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Mrs Franca Nwachioma Meze on Friday slapped one of the Security men at the University of Abuja, Mr Kangfang Porfa on duty post over her daughter, Jennifer Patrick who dressed indecently.

The trouble started when Jennifer Patrick who is a student of the University in the Department of Agricultural Science was prevented from entering the University Main Campus by the security men due to her indecent appearance.

However, it was observed that when Jennifer Patrick was not allowed to enter into the campus by the security men that she put a telephone call to her mother, and that when her mother came to the security unit she did not ask of what happened before she slapped Mr Kangfang Porfa.

It was also observed that the Immigration Officer was detained by the security men at the gate before the matter was taken to the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the University for necessary action.

It was gathered that Immigration Officer was begging with tears before the matter was put to rest. It was learnt that the husband of the Immigration Officer came to the University to plead for his wife for her mischievous act.

Confirming the incidence, the CSO of the University alongside the Assistant Chief Security Officer, Mr Wilfred Ogbu, said that the case was being reported to them, and it is under investigation.

Ogbu specifically revealed that the Immigration Officer was a graduate of the University of Abuja.