UniAbuja Centre for Asian Studies holds International conference

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Centre for Asian Studies, University of Abuja on Monday kick-off the 1st International Conference for two days which took place at the Faculty of Arts Auditorium, main campus of the University.

In his speech at the occasion, the Vice-chancellor of the University, Prof. Michael Adikwu who was the chief host and represented at the occasion, urged the participants to contribute immensely for the progress of the conference.

Adikwu commended the organizers for the steps being taken to make the conference a reality.

On his remarks, the director in charge of the centre, Dr Musa Olaofe, told the gathering that the conference would be an annual event.

Also on his remarks, the chairman of the occasion Prof. Kemal Ozden, charged Nigerian Government to work hard in order to be out of the Third World countries.

On her part, the mother of the Day, her Excellency, Hajiya (Dr) Aisha Muhammadu Buhari who was represented at the conference, said the government of the day was making concerted efforts to move Nigeria economy to the next level.

She said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to focus on development of the country, noting that the Federal Government had done a lot in area of Youth Empowerment/Poverty Alleviation among other programmes.

Not left out, the chairman of Police Service Commission, Alhaji M. A. K. Smith, who was the special guest of honour, in his speech, said there was no doubt that our country and Nigerians have many lessons to learn from the successful transformation of the many Asian countries.

His words: “At a point in the history of two continents-Asia and Africa, most of their countries belong to the nations referred to then as Third World or undeveloped. While many of the Asia countries have worked hard and planned well to be out of the group, majority of the African countries have remained in the group of slowly developing countries of the world”.

He further added: “It is no exaggeration said that for over fifty (50) years when the economy of our country was promising, most of the Asian giants of today were not in any respect near Nigeria”.

Presenting the conference’s lecture with the theme “Development and Industrialization Miracles in Asia: Lessons for Africa in the 21st Century”, a lecturer with the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof. Eugene T.Aliegba, urged the Federal Government to deem it necessary to place value on the infrastructural development of the country for the benefit of Nigerians.