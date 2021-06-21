UniAbuja/ACCI Partner for Research, Capacity Building

By Maryam Abeeb

The University of Abuja has entered into a partnership with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) to enhance knowledge sharing, promote innovation and capacity building.

A statement by Dr Habib Yakoob, Head, Information and University Relations said in Abuja yesterday.

The statement said the Memorandum of Understanding which was signed over the weekend (Friday 18th June 2021) on the Main Campus of the University of Abuja states that the collaboration would be implemented through the University Business School, Internship and Linkages Services (ILS), Centre for SIWES and Student Employment Scheme (CSSE), Centre for Undergraduate Research (CUR) and Centre for Sponsored Projects (CSP) and the ACCI’s Business Entrepreneurship, Skills and Technology Centre, Dispute Resolution Centre, Abuja Trade Centre and Policy Advocacy Centre.

The areas of collaboration include research and development, technology transfer, commercialization of research outputs, training programmes, internship and industrial attachment placements, creating linkages with relevant industries, mentorship programmes, research funding and policy advocacy.

While signing the agreement, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said collaborations between universities and industries were known to have driven the economy of the most advanced nations of the world, and added that it was high time educational institutions and business in Nigeria began to work closely together to drive national development.

Professor Na’Allah assured ACCI that the University was ready to play its role in accordance with world best practices to ensure that the partnership would have significant impact on the Nigerian economy.

‘’I assure you that I will give this collaboration my total support. I want to make sure that our students benefit tremendously from the initiative and even more than that, that our nation benefits tremendously from its implementation,” Na’Allah said.

Speaking earlier, the President, ACCI, Dr. Al-Mujitaba Abubakar, represented by the vice president of the Industry, Barr. Jude Igwe noted that the agreement was on a very important aspect of the economy, adding that it is imperative for business and educational institutions to partner to provide skilled workforce for the economy. “To prepare a skilled workforce, business and educational institutions must partner to preserve our nation’s competitiveness and economic strength in response to a rapidly changing and increasing competitive world,” Igwe said.

According to him, the MOU, when implemented, would not only improve the quality of education at the disposal of the students but also add to the value the students will be giving to the society and the country when they leave school.