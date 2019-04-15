Unemployment: Coy recruits 8,000 youths in Kaduna, Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

Worried by the increasing spate of unemployment in the country, an environmental waste management company, ZL Global Alliance Nigeria Limited has disclosed that it is recruiting several unemployed youths from Kaduna, Ondo, Lagos and Ekiti States into her services where the company works presently.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr Abiola Bashorun who made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen said, the recruitment is part of the company’s effort to give back to the society by engaging the unemployed youths and by implication reduce social vices in the country.

It would be recalled that ZL Global Alliance Nigeria Limited was contracted by the Kaduna State Government in 2016 to manage her waste in the three senatorial districts: namely Kaduna metropolis in Kaduna central, Zaria in Kaduna North and Kafanchan in Southern Kaduna.

The waste management expert said, as a company dedicated and committed to delivery on mandate and terms of engagement, her company has shown resilience

in doing their job effectively in all of the states she is engaged presently.

Talking about Kaduna State, “We created employment for over 6,000 directly and indirectly involving the youth, women and disabled in the state.

“Aside creating employment, we also empowered families of those we employed with soft loans and skills acquisition.

“We also helped to safeguard the state through our various activities from flood which normally characterized every rainy season in the state.

“We are also replicating same in the states we are working now because we feel as a company which has benefitted from those states, we should also contribute our quota to reducing the unemployment rate in the states, hence we want to recruit into our company youths that will be deployed to areas where we are currently working, to at least fulfil the saying that to whom much is given much is equally expected, “She said.

“Kaduna State Government for instance gave us a platform to showcase our prowess in environmental waste management which has opened up for us several other doors, hence contributing back to the state in any form is imperative” Dr Bashorun emphasized.

She called on all and sundry to help in whatever form possible to reduce the rising unemployment rate which she said in her opinion will also help reduce crime and criminality in the society.