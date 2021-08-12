UK’s FCDO commends Ganduje for sustainable development projects in Kano

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has commended governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state for consistently demonstrating boldness in making difficult, but necessary decisions to foster sustainable development.

The FCDP Development Director, Dr Chris Pycoft stated this at the Kano Mutual Accountability Framework (KanoMAF) Strategic Dialogue, held place at Africa House, Government House, Kano yesterday.

Pycoft said the FCDO Nigeria has re-committed to support the development strides being achieved by Ganduje administration through the framework.

In a statement by Abba Anwar, Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary yesterday, the Director said the dialogue was to effectively strengthen and deepen institutional reforms for the overall development of the state.

“The Mutual Accountability Framework is an important vehicle for enhancing our partnership and ensuring that UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO Nigeria) delivers effective interventions in support of the Kano government to deliver tangible and measurable results for the people of Kano state.

“Your government has consistently demonstrated boldness in making difficult, but necessary decisions to foster sustainable development. Today FCDO Nigeria re-commits to support your de development strides every step of the way, through this framework,” Pycoft was quoted as saying in the statement.

Clarifying that, “Our Mutual Accountability approach places obligations and responsibilities on both of us – a true partnership.

This understanding of what our reform offer is, and what is required from the government counterpart forms the basis for the mutual accountability framework – where specified reforms, programmatic support, quantifiable indicators of progress and timeliness for achievement are agreed.”

Observing further that, FCDO wants to continue with similar partnerships with state governments, because without states, federal government could achieve relatively little.

He emphasized that “State governments have the constitutional responsibility for the provision of basic services including healthcare, education and other social development services to its citizens. So our strategic dialogue discussions will focus on health, education, social protection, governance and economic transformation.”

In his brief remarks, governor Ganduje encouraged that, “There is no doubt the relationship between FCDO and the state is helping us to strengthen our institutions. For any sustainable development there must be strong institutions. Stronger institutions provide better opportunities for sustainable development.”

Adding that, “Our relationship has always been fruitful. As a result therefore, we increased our budgetary allocation to 25% in the education sector. All our policies on education and other sectors are formulated towards having strong institutions. We are partners in progress.”