Ugandan TV host features in BET awards

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Popular Ugandan TV host, Ronald Kabuye has become the first Ugandan to feature in USA’s BET awards.

The TV presenter cum producer featured in the awards following a sterling performance at New Vision (Urban TV) at his home country.

Ronald worked as a TV presenter and also a TV producer at New Vision (Urban Tv) where he has contributed immensely to the Uganda entertainment industry.

He went on to set up in 2015, Haloha Brand Architects, a brand and reputation management company which has greatly showcased the beauty of Uganda entertainment industry to Africa and the world in general.

Ronald has anchored various entertainment programs in Uganda and featured prominently in MTV Africa Music Awards in South Africa, The BET Awards in Los Angeles in America.