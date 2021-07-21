Uduaghan hails roles of community leaders in elections

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan on Sunday underscored the influence of community president generals (PGs) in political elections.

The former governor stated this during the visit of the delegation of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) on 2023 Urhobo Governor Committee (mostly comprised of president generals of the 24 Urhobo kingdoms)to his Warri residence.

He noted that the president generals of communities could influence the voting pattern in political elections and advised political candidates not to undermine their influence in any election.

The Chairman of the committee, Chief (Dr) Anthony Onoharigho, had explained earlier in an address that the leadership of UPU Worldwide decided to incorporate the community president generals in Urhobo Nation due to their closeness to the people at the grassroots.

He said that the visit was to solicit for the support of Dr Uduaghan for an Urhobo governor of Delta Central origin in 2023.