Uduaghan, ex Delta Gov, decamps from APC to PDP

…He won’t be missed, says APC

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

IMMEDIATE past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr. Uduaghan, who was a two-term Governor of Delta State, rejoined the PDP at his Unit 1, Ward 6, Abigborodo in Warri North local government area of the state on Monday.

The former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, according to an online medium, TheNewsGuru.com (TMG), formally returned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday after series of speculation.

The TMG quoted Uduaghan, after defecting back to PDP yesterday as saying, “I am back home. I am back to join forces with other party greats to strengthen our party, the largest Party in Africa -PDP.

“Haven tasted the other side, it feels refreshing to be back home! Thank you all for receiving me back.

“It feels like I never left. God bless you,” the former Governor said.

Dr. Uduaghan, the immediate past Governor of Delta under the platform of the PDP between 2007 and 2015, it will be recalled defected from the PDP to the APC in 2018 to pursue his Senate ambition for the 2019 general elections, which he eventually lost.

While resting to the development, the All Progressive Congress (APC), said that the former governor was accommodated in the APC when he left the PDP because he was an ‘orphan politician’.

The APC, in a statement yesterday, said that Uduaghan came to its fold a loner under “the guise of being a self acclaimed “John The Baptist” which eventually proved to be a deceitful mission”.

In the statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Sylvester Imonina, (Esq), the party said, “In the past two weeks, there have been rumours of perfection of plans by the former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan to defect to PDP. “Today, (yesterday) ,the 28th of September, 2020, those behind the rumours have been justified by the formal defection by him to PDP.”

