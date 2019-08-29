UBEC: We’ll enhance quality of learning in Tsangaya schools

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) said on Wednesday that it would improve the quality of teaching and learning in Tsangaya schools across the country.

UBEC’s Executive Secretary, Dr Hamid Boboyi, stated this in Kaduna, at the opening of a five-day training of 135 Master Trainers to improve the quality of teaching in Integrated Quranic Tsangaya Education (IQTE).

“You will recall that the commission had in 2010 introduced the Almajri Education programme to integrate the Almajiris into basic education and increase access and equity to all children of school going age.

“From the inception of the programme to date, the Federal Government had constructed 157 Model Tsangaya Schools in 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” he said.

Bobboyi, who was represented by the Director, Quality Assurance, Alhaji Mansir Idris, added that the schools were provided with all facilities required for teaching and learning.

He, however, noted that the state governments, whose responsibility was to provide basic education at the state level had failed to maximally utilize most of the schools.

He explained that the states have defaulted in the areas of feeding the learners, deployment of basic education teachers and welfare of the Malams (tsangaya teachers).

He said that the current administration reviewed the programme in 2016 to ensure that every stakeholder participate in the programme from conception, planning to implementation.

The UBEC boss said that the reviewed programme emphasizes consultation, particularly among the primary beneficiaries for their inputs on what the schools need.

According to him, the commission is ready to provide whatever the schools need, based on the availability of resources.

He said that the pilot scheme was introduced in nine states with the plan to scale-up to all other states where the Almajiri phenomenon was endemic.

He identified the nine states as Adamawa, Bauchi, Yobe, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, Niger and Oyo.

“The schools and centres have been selected in the pilot states for the intervention and the proprietors and managers of the schools have been guided on the new scheme.

“This training was, therefore, organised to build the capacity of the master trainers to train the IQTE school teachers in their respective states.

“The aim is to build the capacity of the trainers to enable them train teachers and managers of IQTE schools across the pilot states to ensure success.

Also speaking, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Makarfi, said that the state government was making necessary efforts to provide inclusive education in the state.

Makarfi, who was represented by the Director Public Schools, Malam Dahuru Anchau, said that the state has begun plan to integrate Almajiri education into formal education.

The commissioner said the state would partner with UBEC towards making it a reality.